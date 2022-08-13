 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $525,000

New homes in a sought-after location! This 4-bedroom/3.5 bath Edinburg plan features the primary suite on the main level and three additional bedrooms and a loft on the second level. The kitchen has white cabinets with an admiral blue island, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The family room has a gas fireplace, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch and adjoining paver patio with fire pit & seating wall. Additional upgrades include tray ceilings in the foyer and primary bedroom, a large drop zone, and square, wooden stair balusters with composite treads. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground.Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.

