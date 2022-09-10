4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $529,500

This 3-story Dillon plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,700 square feet. The third floor has a loft, bedroom, and full bath, perfect for a separate living space. White cabinetry is featured throughout the home, and quartz countertops are featured in both the kitchen and all bathrooms. The kitchen also has a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and microwave. Other extras include a rear covered porch, a large, shower with seat & semi-frameless door in the primary bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and a gas fireplace. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring, composite stairs, and upgraded trim also add beautiful touches to this home. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with active construction on pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.