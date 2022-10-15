4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $539,000

This 3-story Dillon plan has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,700 square feet. The first floor features a powder room, open kitchen and family room. Kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. Second floor features primary bedroom and bath along with 2 additional bedrooms. The third floor has a loft, bedroom, and full bath, perfect for a separate living space. Other extras include a rear covered porch, a large, shower with seat & semi-frameless door in the primary bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, quartz counters in all baths, tray ceiling in the foyer, and gas fireplace. Trim upgrades include wainscot in the powder room and a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with pool, cabana & playground under construction. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.