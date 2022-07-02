 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $544,000

New homes in a sought-after location! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences. The 3-story Clayton plan has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,900 square feet. The beautiful kitchen has upgraded stone gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with gas fireplace, and a sunroom, adjacent to the breakfast area, provides a great space to relax with lots of natural light. The office with French doors provides a perfect place to work from home. The second floor includes the primary suite and three additional bedrooms, and the third floor features a large bonus room with full bath. The primary bath includes a garden tub and separate shower and a double-bowl vanity. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.

