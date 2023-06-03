* Showings begin Saturday 6/3/2023 * Finally.... a Brand New 4 Bedroom Home with a Huge Flat Backyard * The Derby Transitional Series * Nearly Complete (30-45 days) Brand New Homes in Harrisburg * This 4 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Bathrooms features an Over Sized 2 Car Garage & an attached 3rd Car Garage * This brand new home sits on a nearly 1/2 Acre Home Site (75' Wide X 250' Deep / 0.431 AC) with a Large Private Backyard with Mature Trees (See Media) * Phase III is Shelby Wood's Final Phase of Homes & Home Sites * Buyer Incentives * Also Brand New Homes COMING SOON to Concord, North Carolina on Pitts School Road. Hannahs Meadow will feature 1/3 to 1/2 Acre Home Sites (See Media)*
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
There was no sound other than the soft thumping of raindrops on the windshield of the rental car I had pulled off the round on Highway 1 just …
CONCORD – Every good team needs a theme song.
Anybody remember the Big Four and then old Big Four Basketball Tournament? Younger readers might not remember the tournament that ended in the…
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…