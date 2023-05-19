This is a proposed listing for a new construction, to-be-built home. This beautiful 3-story Ellerbe plan includes 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. The main level includes a spacious family room with Cosmo fireplace, an open kitchen and breakfast space, and a powder room. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the foyer and kitchen. The 2nd floor includes the primary suite, 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry closet. The 3rd floor has a spacious bedroom and full bath. Other extras include a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath and a rear covered porch with paver patio, firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open; pool, & cabana opening Summer 2023.