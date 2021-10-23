Spectacular New construction home with top notch quality in the highly sought after Town of Harrisburg!! Beautiful white custom cabinets and "Carrara Marmi Quartz" countertops contrast well with the modern look of the brushed nickel fixtures. Crown mouldings, wainscoting and many well appointed finishes throughout. The wood floors on the first floor with Country white matte stain really make this home special. The open floor plan and gas log fireplace with quartz surround compliment the living space which is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your own space with the grand primary Suite including large walk in closet, garden tub, tile shower and double sink. This stunning home has everything you want and is close to everywhere you want to be. Make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $575,000
