4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $620,000

FULL BRICK, OVERSIZE MASTER SUITE, WITH GORGEOUS MASTER BATHROOM (IS A MUST SEE) GAS COOK TOP, PRE-WIRED SOUND SYSTEM, HUGE !!! Upstairs Bonus/Secondary Master/Video room/Men's cave, Plenty of possibilities, full bath and walk-in closet, included. Spacious Studio/Office with gorgeous log beams, Exquisite stacked castle cabinets, rope cabinets crown molding, contrasting all sides panel kitchen Island, Travertine tile in Master bathroom floors, walls, powder room, diamond shape travertine tile in laundry floor, Jack-and-Jill, and full bath upstairs, Vaulted ceiling in living room with Fanimation ceiling fan. In ground irrigation system. Walk-in Crawl-space everything in the house is special order. Home warranty offered by seller

