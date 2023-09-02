Don't miss the Highland Plan on this large corner lot in Harrisburg! This charming home seamlessly blends comfort and style, offering an open-concept layout that connects the inviting living and dining areas to a modern kitchen. With a primary suite featuring an en-suite bathroom, and three additional bedrooms catering to your needs, this home offers both space and practicality. Embrace the convenience of a 2-car garage. Don't miss out on this chance to own a piece of the Ridge Plan's charm - schedule a showing today!