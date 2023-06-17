Craftsman-style ext w/painted siding & stone accents. 1st floor Premier Suite; bathroom w/ quartz counters, light-stained cabs, soaking tub, tiled shower w/ frameless surround, tiled floors, WIC. Off the 2-story Foyer is Dining. Kitchen has 42" white perimeter cabs w/ stained island, quartz counters, white farm sink w/ matte black hardware, backsplash, SS split cooking app w/ 36" gas cooktop, curved wood extraction hood, soft close doors/drawers, single trash pullout, walk-in pantry. Breakfast room has stunning coffered ceiling. Family rm has centered fireplace w/ brick surround; flanked by 2 niches w/ cabs & shelves. Large covered porch. 2-car extended garage offers extra storage. Upstairs is large Rec rm w/ tray ceiling plus extended Bonus Rm. 2 bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath, plus additional hall bath. Secondary baths w/ quartz counters, white cabs, tiled floors. 6.5" French Oak hardwoods thru most of main floor & upstairs hall; Laundry w/ tile floors. Oak stained stair treads.