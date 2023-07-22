Home will be ready end of August! The Coronado expresses the open concept beautifully. The Kitchen, with a wrap-around island that seats five, looks onto the extended Covered Outdoor Living and its fireplace. Adjacent to the Kitchen is the Dining area and Great Room. This wide-open area along with the indoor/outdoor connectivity lends itself to gatherings of all kinds. Also on the first floor, overnight guests will have their own suite with full bath and the Study can flex to a Formal Dining area if desired. Moving upstairs, you’ll encounter the open Bonus Room/Loft, then two secondary bedrooms, each with a study nook, en suite bath and walk-in closet. Finally, make your way to the Owner’s Suite with its spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet, your retreat at the end of the day. Plantation Shutters and a very generous landscaping package are part of this French Cottage home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,039,000
