Welcome Home! If you've been dreaming of living in a custom farmhouse on over one acre of land w/ no HOA just minutes to everything, look no further. Chef inspired kitchen includes a wall oven/microwave, gas cooktop with potfiller, beautiful quartz counters and a huge island great for entertaining. You'll love the messy kitchen to hide all the appliances. Spa-like primary suite on the main level complete with vaulted wood stained ceilings. Primary bath with freestanding bath, huge walk-in shower w/ frameless glass and dual vanity. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms and a bonus room/flex space. If you love outdoor space, this is the home for you. You'll be wowed by the enormous front porch complete with hanging bed swing. The back porch features eze breeze panels for 4 season enjoyment and the Trex built rear deck with fireplace and plenty of room for entertaining. This home features a detached 1600 sq foot pole barn/garage with a private bathroom. You'll love living here!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,075,000
