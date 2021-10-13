Nestled deep within an exclusive, tree preservation neighborhood sits this elegant and truly custom home on over 2 acres. The expansive views through endless windows catch your attention the moment you enter! An open living space includes a 2-story great room w/stacked-stone fireplace, built-ins and cathedral ceiling. The kitchen is stunning w/its barrel ceiling as the centerpiece. It also features a large island, 5-burner gas cooktop and walk-in pantry w/coffee bar. Breakfast area leads to a tranquil covered porch and deck. Owner's suite has a sitting area, dual-head shower, soaking tub and walk-in closets. Rounding out the main is a guest suite, home office and more. Head to the upper level and discover the in-law suite w/its own media room, sitting area, walk-in shower and dressing lounge. Finishing off the upper level is yet another guest suite. The lower level walkout is a 3200sqft, clean slate w/10ft ceilings. There's space for rooms such as a bedroom, full bath (already plumbed), exercise, bar and/or kitchen, living area, etc Listing by Jeff Sny 704-875-7123 and Nest Realty
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one te…
- Updated
CONCORD – Each Friday night, the Concord Spiders seem to hit a new milestone.
- Updated
Cannon Pharmacy began offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients this week. Find out who is eligible and how it works.
- Updated
It’s hard to believe we’re in the final month of the high school football regular season. Of course the playoffs, college and NFL seasons will…
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 8:
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – The 2021 season has been filled with accomplishments for the Hickory Ridge football team, which entered the week at the top of t…