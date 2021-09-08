Tucked into the Northeastern Huntersville corridor, find a uniquely designed, modern ranch built in 2018. Well-planned open concept floor plan is filled with natural sun light connecting the house & the outdoors. Entertain under an expansive covered patio (900+ sq ft) with 9’ x 20’- 5 panel sliding door, flowing seamlessly from main room for true indoor/outdoor living which includes composite decking with modern cable railings. Energy efficient and maintenance free in mind: poured concrete 4 ft crawl with finished cement floor; 12” inch I-beams with steal columns; sprayed foam insulation throughout including patio, garage and crawl; Large premium Pella aluminum clad triple pane windows with blinds inside glass; James Hardie cement board, commercial grade wood accent; forced air natural gas with Smart thermostats. 3 car garage + workshop area, large driveway and easy access garden set up on a quiet 1.47 acre setting. U shaped design offers great room with 12”+ ceilings, 4 bedrooms on one side, master on the other for privacy. No HOA. Minutes from Davidson, Birkdale Village and I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,450,000
