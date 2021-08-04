4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,451,300

The Asheville is one of the AR Homes most popular plans with Master on main, large utility room, vaulted den and bonus with dry bar, over sized kitchen and pantry. Plenty of entertainment space with the curved wet bar and wine room, large covered rear porch with sliding doors and optional outdoor fireplace and kitchen. This is a proposed build and home can be build as-is, customized or we can find a plan just for you. Model opening August 2020. Current model at 17536 Stuttgart Road or call Dawn Wilkinson at 704-960-0667.