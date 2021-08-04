 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,461,473

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,461,473

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,461,473

Exceptional modern farmhouse home! The Addison includes a master and second bed on main. 2 Beds/baths up. Perfect for entertaining with a wet bar off formal dining room and second wet bar in vaulted bonus room upstairs. Large den, utility, kitchen and pantry with 32 car garage. Covered porch with optional fireplace. Fantastic ceiling details and upgrades throughout. This is a proposed build and home can be build as-is, customized or we can find a plan just for you. Model opening August 2020. Current model at 17536 Stuttgart Road or call Dawn Wilkinson at 704-960-0667.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts