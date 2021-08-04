4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,461,473

Exceptional modern farmhouse home! The Addison includes a master and second bed on main. 2 Beds/baths up. Perfect for entertaining with a wet bar off formal dining room and second wet bar in vaulted bonus room upstairs. Large den, utility, kitchen and pantry with 32 car garage. Covered porch with optional fireplace. Fantastic ceiling details and upgrades throughout. This is a proposed build and home can be build as-is, customized or we can find a plan just for you. Model opening August 2020. Current model at 17536 Stuttgart Road or call Dawn Wilkinson at 704-960-0667.