Experience this serene 2.70 acre hilltop estate with renovations top to bottom. Fresh paint inside and out, quartzite and marble tops in kitchen and 5.5 baths. Triple crown molding on main. 5” pine wood flooring throughout main and second floors. Owner's suite on main - owner's bath with tub/shower. New lighting throughout. Upstairs: 3 BR, each with full bath access. Enjoy a bonus space & nook w/ built-ins! Lower level features fully finished walkout basement- laundry area, gym, game room, family room, & office. You will love the whole house water filtration, tankless water heater, a 2 yr old HVAC system and brand new roof installed in Sept, 2021. Outside welcomes you w/ a stunning oasis: custom stone fireplace & pool house finished with kitchen. Pool specs: 46,000 gallons, gunite and Pebbletec - separate spa, silver travertine pool deck and coping. Take the walking path & check out the small farm and nature all around. Extra parking and oversized attached 2-car garage. Price reduced!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,750,000
