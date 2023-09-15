The best of Lake Norman! Could not be any closer to Charlotte and still be on Lake Norman! This spectacular fully furnished home is in a private cove with a private covered dock AND just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants at Birkdale Village. This stunning 1.6 acre lot has a saltwater pool, terrace and beautiful views of the water from almost every room. The living area boasts a freshly updated kitchen with sub-zero refrigerator and a fireplace in the kitchen! This spacious home has three levels with four bedrooms each with it's own bath. The walkout basement is the ultimate entertaining headquarters with billiard area, bunk room and Great room all opening onto the covered terrace offering outdoor eating and access to the pool. This stunning lot has beautiful landscaping and a fully fenced back yard! There is parking on the circular drive and the driveway on the side of home. The garage is oversized and has tons of storage in addition to the space in lower level. You will love it!