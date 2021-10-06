Experience this serene 2.70 acre hilltop estate with renovations top to bottom. Fresh paint inside and out, quartzite and marble tops in kitchen and 5.5 baths. Triple crown molding on main. 5” pine wood flooring throughout main and second floors. Owner's suite on main - owner's bath with tub/shower. New lighting throughout. Upstairs: 3 BR, each with full bath access. Enjoy bonus room and reading nook with built-ins! Lower level features fully finished walkout basement- laundry area, gym, game room, family room, and office. You will love the whole house water filtration, tankless water heater, a 2 yr old HVAC system and brand new roof installed in Sept, 2021. Outside welcomes you with a stunning oasis: custom stone fireplace and pool house finished with kitchen. Pool specs: 46,000 gallons, gunite and Pebbletec - separate spa, silver travertine pool deck and coping. Take the walking path & check out the small farm and nature all around. Extra parking and oversized attached 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,950,000
