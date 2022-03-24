 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,200

Spacious 3 level end unit townhome! Upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry area. Lower level features a bedroom/bonus room and full bath with access to a screen patio. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with its open floor plan, large kitchen and deck off the dining area. Front room can be used as an office or playroom. Single car garage. Lots of storage space! Community amenities are not included in the rent but lawn maintenance and water are included.

