4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,300

Very large, very nicely maintained townhome in Skybrook. Bedroom and Full Bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Pre-finished wood floors on main living area, granite counters, SST Appliances, gas fireplace and deck off living room. All appliances included. Large one car garage.

