4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $3,950

This Better then new Elegant Custom 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath home situated on prime private lot that backs up to common grounds. Grand 2 story entry, Office, dining room dining room with butler's pantry. Gorgeous chef's kitchen w/granite counter tops, SS appliances including high end refrigerator, huge center island. Soaring ceilings in great room with floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Large, Private Master Suite on Main Level, w/spa-like bathroom, walk in custom closet w/built-ins. Laundry located off master and has a sink and high-end washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find an extra-large loft as well as 3 large bedrooms - all with en-suite baths. Oversize 3 car garage & so much more! Deck that overlooks serene backyard! Privacy, beauty, quality & location - this home has it all including Samsung: 80-QLED Series (82”size) Family Room, Samsung 70-QLED Series (65”size) Master Bedroom, Samsung 70-QLED Series (65” size) Guest Room & Samsung: Smart LED #7100 (55”size) office/ bedroom