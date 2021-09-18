4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

If you've been looking for new construction with four bedrooms in Huntersville that you can actually afford, then your wait might be over. That is if you don't let anyone snag this house before you get there! Not only will you appreciate being just minutes from I77 or 485, but you'll also love being close to schools, close to Uptown Charlotte, and near dozens of restaurants, parks, greenways, golf courses, & other great amenities. When you're at home, you'll enjoy the open floor plan, spacious kitchen, and the extra room on the lower level that's perfect work working from home, working out, or simply working on that book you've meant to finish. When the day is through, kick back in the upper-level owner's suite and relax, this is your home, and you deserve it! Like all Remington Homes, this one is built last with quality materials, including granite countertops, Moen plumbing fixtures, & Carrier HVAC equipment, all carefully selected and installed to provide a lifetime of enjoyment.