If you've been looking for new construction with four bedrooms in Huntersville that you can actually afford, then your wait might be over. That is if you don't let anyone snag this house before you get there! Not only will you appreciate being just minutes from I77 or 485, but you'll also love being close to schools, close to Uptown Charlotte, and near dozens of restaurants, parks, greenways, golf courses, & other great amenities. When you're at home, you'll enjoy the open floor plan, spacious kitchen, and the extra room on the lower level that's perfect work working from home, working out, or simply working on that book you've meant to finish. When the day is through, kick back in the upper-level owner's suite and relax, this is your home, and you deserve it! Like all Remington Homes, this one is built last with quality materials, including granite countertops, Moen plumbing fixtures, & Carrier HVAC equipment, all carefully selected and installed to provide a lifetime of enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
CONCORD – The biggest story line among national pundits about today’s New York Jets-Carolina Panthers game is once-highly touted quarterback S…
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lifeline Christian Mission is an international nonprofit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They com…
An average of 1,110 people died in the U.S. from COVID-19 each day over the last week, according to the CDC.
- Updated
Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
City of Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event, citing low vaccination rates and spike in COVID cases in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 5:
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.