4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $397,000

Wonderful home in Cabarrus Crossing!! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with lot's of space - Formal Living Room plus a Family Room with Gas Logs to stay toasty on these cold days. Large Kitchen with Island and Dining/ Breakfast area. Entrance from Garage into the Laundry Room which is large enough to make a comfortable drop zone. Upstairs - Large Primary Bedroom suite plus 3 additional nice-sized Bedrooms. Outside you'll find a Vinyl fenced yard with a patio! Open floor plan, spacious rooms, Shops and restaurants are within 5 mins. Sold as is - no known issues. Seller requests Closing Jan 14, 2022.