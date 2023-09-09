This immaculate 2019-built, two-story home with a basement, boasting 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms for your family's comfort. Ideal location with easy access to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and top-rated charter schools. Explore the vibrant Birkdale Village nearby for entertainment. Enjoy sunlit interiors, a kitchen with granite counter tops, and privacy with each bedroom having its own full bathroom. Fully finished basement offers a private bedroom with a full bath and spacious closet. Take advantage of community amenities, including 2 pools, a playground, and picturesque walking trails. The house is tenants occupied, with the month-to-month lease in place. It can be a great opportunity for investor to obtain income producing property right away. Schedule your showing today!