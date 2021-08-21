Better than new, private corner lot home in popular Stoneybrook Station! Unique Dalton plan is only one in the neighborhood and provides plenty of space and flexibility. Work from home? A first floor flex room/office with French doors provides privacy or you can utilize the large upstairs loft, too. Main level living includes LVP flooring and an open floor plan. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a huge granite island with seating. Large eating area and living room overlook the private backyard. Second floor includes the primary bedroom w/ full bath and large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, loft space and large laundry room complete this level. Beautifully landscaped private, corner lot with big backyard. Many energy efficient elements keep your utilities low. Close to everything with convenient access to I485 and I 77, shops, dining and schools close by. Neighborhood amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, playground and grill area.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
- Updated
George Santayana was a philosopher and professor at Harvard until 1911. A celebrated academic whose students included Robert Frost, T.S. Eliot…
- Updated
CONCORD – After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent Tribune’s award-winning football preview section makes i…
- Updated
Dashawn Gernard Partlow, 26, and Conner Pyle, 23, have been arrested in connection to the case with Partlow being served an outstanding warrant for murder while Pyle was served a warrant for obstruction of justice.
- Updated
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Concord is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and is one of the top ten largest cities in the state.
Today is one of the best days of the year – opening day of high school football season.
- Updated
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle warned that the new surge in COVID-19 cases may put more strain on the healthcare system as the Delta variant makes its way through the county.
Welcome to this unique and charming home in Concord! Four beds, 2.5 baths in the main part of the home and a great 2 car garage with a heated …