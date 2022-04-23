 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $455,000

Beautiful Single family home in a premier location, This home features an open floor plan, hardwood flooring throughout main level, gorgeous kitchen with large walk-in pantry and over-sized master suite. 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bath upstairs, 1 study room downstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. Located with easy access to 485 and 77, close to shopping and restaurants. The neighborhood offers many wonderful amenities like pool and open/covered cabana, multi-use open green fields and greenway trail of Bryton Trace. This home is North East facing so plenty of Natural light come in to the home.

