4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $462,500

This immaculate townhome, ideally situated as the second to last home at end of a cul-de-sac with privacy all around is ready for it's new owners! Recently renovated with solid stone countertops in the kitchen, hardwood floors through the main level, with fresh paint and attention to every detail, you won't be disappointed here! With a full basement that features a large entertainment room and full bathroom with a den that is being used as a office that could also be the 4th bedroom, and steps out onto a patio that backs up to nature. On the main level, you'll find the owner's suite. In the main living area you have a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and all of it overlooking nature, entertaining here is a breeze!

