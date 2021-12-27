 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $465,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $465,000

Opportunity knocks once so HURRY! Your new home offers a spacious entryway that greets family & guests with warmth. Gourmet kitchen that makes cooking a pleasure, marvelously complete with granite, tile backsplash, pantry, and time-saving breakfast bar for busy mornings. The sun-drenched breakfast area is conveniently located by the oversized patio for garden-side dining & entertaining. The spacious but intimate dining area is just right for candlelight or gathering with family for the holidays. Express your individuality in the large great room that has plenty of room for big, comfortable chairs & sofas. The entire 1st floor has wide plank laminate wood flooring. In need of a home office, craft room, or a quiet retreat to enjoy good books & music? look no further. Airy primary bedroom with sitting area, a large closet complete w/ closet system, & spa-style bath. 3 other restful bedrooms w/ great closet space & a generously sized loft where everyone can live a little. Don't hesitate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts