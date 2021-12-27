4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $465,000

Opportunity knocks once so HURRY! Your new home offers a spacious entryway that greets family & guests with warmth. Gourmet kitchen that makes cooking a pleasure, marvelously complete with granite, tile backsplash, pantry, and time-saving breakfast bar for busy mornings. The sun-drenched breakfast area is conveniently located by the oversized patio for garden-side dining & entertaining. The spacious but intimate dining area is just right for candlelight or gathering with family for the holidays. Express your individuality in the large great room that has plenty of room for big, comfortable chairs & sofas. The entire 1st floor has wide plank laminate wood flooring. In need of a home office, craft room, or a quiet retreat to enjoy good books & music? look no further. Airy primary bedroom with sitting area, a large closet complete w/ closet system, & spa-style bath. 3 other restful bedrooms w/ great closet space & a generously sized loft where everyone can live a little. Don't hesitate.