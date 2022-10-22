4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $479,900

New construction in Huntersville with a luxury feeling! Detailed appointments throughout you will not find in this price point. Quality finishes that only a custom home can provide but is priced at a value that you thought was not possible with this level of craftsmanship. Custom Architectural Design w/ Owner Suite on Main floor & huge bonus room / 4th bedroom on the Upper floor. Thoughtful Layout that maximizes exposure to natural light. Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, Lg. single bowl stainless sink, detailed trim, 5" engineered oak hardwoods or Vinyl Plank, smart thermostats, Architectural shingles, Tankless gas water heater, ceramic tile & upgraded appliances. Detached garage will allow a private backyard w/ a 6 ft privacy fence. Extended builder warranty included. Pictures are representative of the last project (12232 Monteith Grove across the street - this will look similar). There is no active model.