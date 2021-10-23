4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,900

Professional pictures will be up this afternoon. Please check out the virtual tour in the meantime https://my.matterport.com/show/?brand=0&m=GXRtrJiKJpf&mls=1. Open house Saturday from 1-3pm. Vermillion is more than a neighborhood, it's a community. Come experience its saltwater pool, playground, walking trails, numerous greenspaces, plus it's own restaurant and taproom!