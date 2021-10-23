 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,900

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,900

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,900

Professional pictures will be up this afternoon. Please check out the virtual tour in the meantime https://my.matterport.com/show/?brand=0&amp;m=GXRtrJiKJpf&amp;mls=1. Open house Saturday from 1-3pm. Vermillion is more than a neighborhood, it's a community. Come experience its saltwater pool, playground, walking trails, numerous greenspaces, plus it's own restaurant and taproom!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts