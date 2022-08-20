4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $499,900

Beautiful LIKE NEW, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home w/Covered, Front Porch, PRIMARY Bedroom on MAIN Floor, 2 Car, Back Load Garage & Fenced, Patio Area, located in highly desirable, Monteith Park! Very Low Maintenance, EASY living in The Commons section of community, including landscaping! Tons of Natural (green space) around, perfect for activities! OPEN, AIRY PLAN! Great Room features gas fireplace, ceiling fan/light & tons of natural light! Upgraded Kitchen w/quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, large, center island w/quartz, sink, storage & seating, custom tile back splash, gas cook top, tons of modern, white cabinetry for great storage, custom lighting including recessed & spacious Dining Area! Spacious, Primary Bedroom on main w/tray ceiling, walk in closet & Primary Bath w/dual, quartz vanity, tiled shower & tile floors! Guest Bedroom on Main! Large Loft/Bonus Area & 2 spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level! Community amenities short walk away: Pool, Club House & Walking Trails!