4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $509,900

Welcome to Bellington! This stunning 4 bed, 3.5 bath home has a welcoming 2 story foyer with an outstanding open split floor plan. Crown Molding, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and custom lighting throughout add character to this well maintained home. Gorgeous Primary Owner's suite located on main floor with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual sinks, a separate garden tub with semi-frameless glass and tile shower! Spacious formal dining room boasts tray ceilings and wainscoting extended from the foyer. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances (new gas stove), subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry and huge wrap around center island perfect for entertaining. Separate eat-in kitchen area with computer niche adjacent to the covered rear deck, where you can relax & watch the flowers bloom! Second bedroom on main floor has an adjacent full bath with dual sinks. The upstairs offers a spacious loft/bonus area with two additional bedrooms and full bath! This home is a must see!