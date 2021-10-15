4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $514,720

Nestled upon a hill overlooking the winding country road below, our gorgeous Mayworth home, located on one of two corner lots in the intimate community of Vermillion, is sure to check off several must haves in your new home search. From its relaxing covered porches, to all the open space for enjoyable family living, to your own private hideaway, the Mayworth is sure to provide you the comforts you've always dreamed of in a new home.