4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $517,280

This gorgeous new hill-top home will take your breath away from the moment you lay eyes on it. Entering through the front door, you are greeted by sweeping arches welcoming you into your open floorplan. The cozy living room is warmed by a gas fireplace & is sure to inspire many gatherings. Flowing from the living room, the kitchen is truly the heart of the first floor and perfectly positioned for entertaining family/friends. The gorgeous chef’s kitchen will fulfill your HGTV dreams w/white shaker cabinets and stunning white quartz countertops w/gold veins. Featuring SS hood, gas range hookup & oversized island, this kitchen checks all of the boxes. The main-floor primary bedroom suite affords you the privacy &comfort you desire, including a soaking tub! Upstairs, the large loft has endless possibilities as a gathering space, game room, or anything else you can dream up. Enjoy all of the amazing amenities of Vermillion including large pool, playground, walking paths & community garden.