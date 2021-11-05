4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $525,000

Welcome to your cozy new home! Beautifully renovated and set to impress the most discriminant buyers. Located in Huntersville's coveted Northstone community offering great schools, beautiful fairways, a club, and convenient location to shops and Charlotte. On the main level you will find tasteful hardwoods throughout accompanied by many windows providing tons of natural light. The kitchen has been fully renovated with an extended quartz island offering plenty of seating, a beverage area for hosting, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the home offers four bedrooms with a commanding primary bedroom with a tray ceiling, expansive walk in closet, and completely renovated bath. If you are looking to entertain this house is prepared to make a statement. Out back a massive patio has been recently added backing up to the 12th tee box adding great privacy and long views. You won't want to miss out on this one! Showings start Saturday 10/23