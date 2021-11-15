 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $535,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $535,000

Newly painted move-in ready home in sought after Vermillion. This lovely home features 4 bed and 3.5 baths. The kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, granite counter tops, pantry and a kitchen island. All bedrooms are upstairs along with 3 full baths, bonus room, and laundry. Don't forget to check out the 3 car garage. Seller is also offering a home warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts