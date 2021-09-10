4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $539,900

Come to the end of your search as you enter this full-of-light 2 story sitting in a 0.23-acre land on one of the beautiful neighborhoods of Northstones. Upon entry, you'll immediately notice the efficient gourmet kitchen equipped with excellent cabinetry, countertops, and appliances for you to craft your recipes. The main level also boasts a spacious living space accentuated with a cozy fireplace that serves as the focal point for this inviting home where you'll enjoy hosting and living your day-to-day routine. Additional area and a bedroom is also present on the main level for your convenience. The primary suite upstairs with a lavish bath offers an authentic luxury experience, complete with an entire closet, tiled shower, bathtub, and dual vanities. Accommodate your guests with the 4 bedrooms present nearby too. There's a lovely wooden deck and a screened porch to check out once you tour this home too. Certainly a must-see! Schedule your private tour now.