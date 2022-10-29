4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $549,000

REDUCED TO SELL! 10K SELLER CREDIT TO HELP THE BUYER BUY DOWN THE INTEREST RATE! Gorgeous 2 story corner lot home in the coveted community of Vermillion is ready for a new owner! Home offers an open floor plan full of natural light, 4bds, 2.5baths, lovely loft, and over 3600 sqft. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main floor, gourmet kitchen w/huge island, stainless steel appliances w/gas cook top, double oven, large walk-in pantry, formal dining room, breakfast area, relaxing all season's space, and huge living room w/gas fireplace. Owner's suite with spa like bath features including separate soaker tub and shower, 2 huge walk-in closets, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and a great loft for entertaining complete the 2nd fl. Walk into EQUITY! Seller is conveying Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator w/an acceptable offer. Enjoy the pools, clubhouse, and trails Vermillion has to offer. You will not be disappointed with FRESH NEW PAINT/UPDATES, and the tranquility of 10502 Ivy Close Road.