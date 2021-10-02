 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $555,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $555,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $555,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 4-bedroom/3.5 bath Alexandria plan features a first-floor owner's suite with luxury bath, spacious family room, designer kitchen with island and oversized pantry, plus a covered rear porch, deck with stairs to the backyard, and an outdoor living package. The second floor has a bedroom, full bath, and loft area. The kitchen features upgraded stone gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The owner's bath features a tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door, garden tub and double-bowl vanity with quartz counters. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace with stacked stone surround, upgraded trim package, drop zone, additional windows, and tray ceilings in the foyer, hall, and owner's bedroom. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts