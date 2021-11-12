 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $564,000

Fantastic home on one of the best streets in sought after Northstone. Quiet cul-de-sac street within short walk to all the club's amenities. Kitchen has granite, tile backsplash, s/s appliances, gas cooktop, island, breakfast area & walk-in pantry. Family room is centered around gas fireplace. Home has both formal dining room & living room with French doors - could be 2nd office. Hardwoods throughout main floor. Spacious primary bedroom includes updated bathroom & attached office with built-ins. Two secondary bedrooms with full bath in hallway. There is also a 4th bedroom/bonus with wood floors & a full bath attached. Also upstairs is a flex room with wood floors that could be used as desired - another bedroom, nursery, office, workout. Laundry room located on 2nd floor in flex room. Sit outside on stone patio or wood deck overlooking the serene, fenced backyard. Home has perfect location. Highly desirable community conveniently located close to highways, shops, restaurants, schools.

