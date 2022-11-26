 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $569,900

Beautifully maintained 2 year old Hampshire floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths at The Oaks at Skybrook North. Main level features a dining room w/ coffered ceiling, gourmet kitchen with a nice sized breakfast area, large walk-in pantry, great room, guest bedroom, full bath, and drop zone. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with double oven, beautiful tile backsplash, quarts counters and a butler's pantry. Upstairs features the primary bedroom with it's own sitting room and a huge walk-in closet, an additional two bedrooms, a large loft and a generously sized laundry room. walk outside to a very usable backyard that is fully fenced. Newly installed fire-pit and paver patio was just recently added as well. Home is so close to shops, restaurants, and highways! Come see this home today and call it your own!

