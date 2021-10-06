4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Stunning attention to detail and meticulously maintained, this home will sure to impress. This all brick John Wieland home located in the sought after Skybrook neighborhood is a must see. A classic Georgian style home with formal living and dining, but with a modern twist of an open layout between two story great room and kitchen. Spacious with enough room for entertaining inside and out with large, flat fenced in yard. With Primary bedroom on the main floor, relax in your private retreat, or do some work in you hidden office/library just steps away. Give visitors their own suite with three secondary bedrooms upstairs featuring adjoined bathrooms. An extra large bonus room with additional walk in unfinished storage space with room enough for all holiday decorations and more! Neighborhood amenities include pool, park, playgrounds, sports courts, fishing pond, walking trail and golf course (at additional fee).***MULTIPLE OFFERS-ALL OFFERS MUST BE IN BY 5PM 9/19***