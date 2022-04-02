 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Be ready to fall in love with Vermillion! Located in desirable Huntersville, the amenities include a community pool, playground, recreation areas and more. Just 15 miles north of Uptown Charlotte and 20 miles to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this Charleston style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3,000 sft. Upon entry, the inviting front porch welcomes you to a study/ large dining room and then opens to a large kitchen with gorgeous countertops, a large island and stainless steel appliances. There is a lovely sunroom/breakfast and a spacious mudroom/drop zone and a large family room, perfect for gathering. Upstairs are four bed/bonus rooms including the primary suite and its luxurious bath and double closets. The bonus room/ and en suite bath could also serve as a second primary bedroom- it is huge! Come see this amazing home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts