Stunning Meticulously Maintained Lantana Home! Downstairs Features 1 Secondary Bedroom and 1 Full Bath, 2 Story Foyer, Open Floorplan, Vaulted Ceilings, Updated Pantry And Kitchen with Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertops and Under Cabinet Lighting. Large Primary Bedroom Upstairs with Updated Walk-in Closet and Gorgeous Primary Bathroom. Upper Level Also Features Huge Loft, Two Secondary Bedrooms, One Secondary Full Bath, and Laundry Room. Relax on the Covered Front Porch Or The Covered and Extended Back Patio. Mostly Fenced Backyard with Added Privacy Landscaping. Huntersville Address. Cabarrus County Schools. Showings Allowed On Friday Only. Multiple Offers Received. Offer Deadline 10PM Friday Night.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000
District: Cabarrus County
