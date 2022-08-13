4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Hampshire floor plan in The Oaks at Skybrook North. This home offers a plethora of upgrades with coffered ceilings in the dining room, gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop, butlers pantry, glass cabinetry and under mount cabinet lights. The oversized Primary Bedroom offers a sitting room, tray ceilings, ceiling fan, oversized closet and a upgraded luxury bathroom. It also offers a tankless water heater, loft, drop zone, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor and a wood staircase.