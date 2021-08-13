 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $585,000

Golf course home on desirable street in sought after Northstone. Quiet cul-de-sac street within short walk to all the club's amenities. 2-story foyer welcomes you into the open floorplan. Office with French doors. Formal living & dining rooms. Kitchen has granite, s/s appliances, island, breakfast area and is open to family room. Family room is centered around gas fireplace & has back staircase. Spacious primary bedroom includes updated bathroom & huge walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms plus a large bonus room. On-trend full bathroom & laundry room located on 2nd floor. Beautiful screened porch w/shiplap and an open air deck overlook private lot on golf course. Home is well maintained - new roof 2015. Highly desirable community conveniently located close to highways, shops, restaurants, schools. Northstone is a private club featuring award-winning golf course, tennis courts, pools, restaurant, clubhouse, gym.

