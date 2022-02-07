 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $598,000

This 2792 sqft home located on the 2nd green in beautiful NorthStone has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an open loft/bonus. Updated HVAC w/whole house humidifier. Vaulted foyer & open floor plan. Crown molding & large baseboards. Kitchen features Corian counters, over-sized cabinets, built-in stove, microwave/oven combo, and a large kitchen island. Recently added Hardwood floors & carpet. Enjoy the patio, fireplace, or screened-in porch. Spacious primary suite with renovated primary bath, vanity, spa tub, and a separate shower. This home has in-ground irrigation and invisible fenced yard. An attached 2-car garage with additional area for storage. HOA does not include NorthStone Country Club amenities.

