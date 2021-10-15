4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $598,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 4-bedroom/3.5 bath McDowell plan features the owner's bedroom on the main level, a spacious family room with fireplace, a designer kitchen with island and butler's pantry, plus a screened-in porch, a deck with stairs to the backyard, and a brick paver patio with fire pit. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a loft, an enclosed media room, a second laundry space, and 144 SF of finished storage. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, designer range hood and wine refrigerator in the butler's pantry. Other 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, 9 foot ceilings on the second floor, a drop zone, and tray ceilings in the dining room and owner's bedroom. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!