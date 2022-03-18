4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $599,000

Be ready to fall in love with Vermillion! Located in desirable Huntersville, the amenities include a community pool, playground, recreation areas and more. Just 15 miles north of Uptown Charlotte and 20 miles to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this Charleston style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3,000 sft. Upon entry, the inviting front porch welcomes you to a study/ large dining room and then opens to a large kitchen with gorgeous countertops, a large island and stainless steel appliances. There is a lovely sunroom/breakfast and a spacious mudroom/drop zone and a large family room, perfect for gathering. Upstairs are four bed/bonus rooms including the primary suite and its luxurious bath and double closets. The bonus room/ and en suite bath could also serve as a second primary bedroom- it is huge! Come see this amazing home today!